Police release images of man after hammer attack on Comm Bank ATMs

Police have released CCTV images of a man they'd like to speak to following a vandalism attack on Commonwealth Bank ATMs.
The attack happened around 4am on Monday, August 14 at the CBA's Wollongong Crown Street branch, with four ATMs damaged and customers unable to access them.
The crime was captured by CCTV cameras inside and outside the bank.
"Police were told that a man tried to damage the machines using a hammer," a Wollongong police spokesperson said.
No cash was taken and nobody was injured during the incident.
The vandalism attack came a few days after CBA broke the $10 billion barrier to post its biggest-ever yearly profit, after rising interest rates boosted its lending margins.
Police have urged anyone with information about this crime to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
