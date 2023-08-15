A Woonona man accused of threatening to burn a woman's house down has had his attitude criticised after he repeatedly interrupted a magistrate during his bail application.
"Can we speed this up? I wanna get out of here ... I can't move (my wrist)," Riley Justin Phillips said from the police holding cells on Monday, as he complained his handcuffs were too tight.
The 22-year-old faced Wollongong Local Court where he pleaded not guilty to contravening an apprehended violence order and intimidation intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm.
Police will allege Phillips was at a woman's address he was prohibited from contacting on Sunday when he became angry and accused her of cheating.
It's alleged the woman asked Phillips to leave after an argument erupted, with her saying she didn't trust him in her house, to which he responded "I won't destroy it, I'll burn it".
Phillips then allegedly picked up a remote and threw it at a television, before he then allegedly picked up a serrated steak knife and threw it towards the woman.
Police will allege at this point, Phillips was standing in the doorway of the room the woman was in, blocking the exit.
The woman managed to push Phillips out of the way and called police after she left the home, tendered court documents stated.
Officers arrived shortly after however no one answered the door. It's alleged Phillips called the woman after police left and asked why they were there.
Police arrested Phillips at his own residence that afternoon.
Defence lawyer Paul Paine argued for Phillips' release, saying it would be some time before the allegations could be tested in court.
Phillips repeatedly spoke out throughout the hearing, saying the alleged facts were lies.
Police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver said the allegations were serious and criticised Phillips interruptions.
"Quite frankly your Honour, the facts are quite disturbing," Sgt Weaver said.
"Given his attitude in court ... he reckons it's all the victim's fault. The AVO is not protecting the victim in any way shape or form."
Magistrate Claire Girotto granted bail and ordered Phillips to report to police thrice weekly, participate in a drug and alcohol program and live in Woonona.
A hearing has been set down for December 15.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
