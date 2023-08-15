Illawarra Mercury
Stage adaption of 'Tim' proves all abilities can tell a story on the Wollongong stage

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
August 15 2023
A retelling of an Australian literary classic is in Wollongong this week, with the lead star a remarkable actor with cerebral palsy.

