Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

Thirroul's women-only trauma hospital treats 800 patients in first year

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
August 16 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An anonymous image of Felicity, 40, who has been a patient at Ramsay Clinic Thirroul over the past 12 months. Picture by Robert Peet
An anonymous image of Felicity, 40, who has been a patient at Ramsay Clinic Thirroul over the past 12 months. Picture by Robert Peet

Content warning: suicide, sexual abuse, domestic violence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.