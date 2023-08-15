Tis the season to go shredding: Where to ski this winter

Thredbo is arguably one of the most iconic skiing destinations in Australia today. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Winter has well and truly hit us here in Australia, with temperatures dropping along the eastern coast and for towns further inland across New South Wales and Victoria.



As some of Australia's coldest states, both NSW and Vic are largely considered the place to be for those looking to get a little skiing done during this winter season.



But where exactly should you be setting your sights on if you're seeking to ride some icy slopes?

We'll be sharing some of the top skiing destinations frequented by avid ski enthusiasts across Oceania.



Read on to figure out exactly which snowfields you'll be adding to your ski trip itinerary this winter.

Thredbo, New South Wales

Thredbo's own Perisher Ski Resort is arguably one of the most iconic skiing destinations in Australia today.



On top of this, Perisher also happens to be the largest ski resort in the Southern Hemisphere, making it a bit of a mecca for passionate skiers and snowboarders.



Named for the region's idyllic Perisher Valley, this unique ski resort offers its guests access to a wide range of amenities and equipment rental services.



This means that you can still hit the slopes without even having to pack your own skis.



Even the kids can get involved, with toboggans for hire and skiing lessons for children aged between three to 14.



As for the accommodation, you can expect to stay in a warm lap of luxury during your time at the Perisher Valley Hotel, even with Thredbo and Mount Kosciuszko's icy surroundings.



Enjoy warm and cosy accommodation with room service, WiFi, and personalised heating.



And best of all is the fact that Perisher Valley is approximately 1700 metres above sea level.



This high elevation ensures that there's plenty of snow both within and around the winter season.



You can even plan your ski trip to fall in mid-September.

Charlotte Pass, New South Wales

Although Perisher is the largest ski resort in Australia, it actually doesn't take the cake for having the highest elevation too.



That crown belongs to the Charlotte Pass Snow Resort. Located a few peaks to the west of Perisher Valley, the snowy village of Charlotte Pass has a base elevation of 1755 metres and a top elevation of around 1964 metres.



You'll find the Charlotte Pass Snow Resort at around 1760 metres above sea level.



There are also around 50 hectares worth of land available for skiers to use.



So even though this resort isn't the largest ski spot in this corner of the world, it's still certainly a mammoth of a site and perfect for any looking to experience skiing in Australia.



And with five different chair lifts available, you'll find travelling from trail to trail is a lot easier and faster than at many of the region's other smaller ski resorts.



Charlotte Pass also has a selection of accommodation, as well as equipment hire services and even lessons available for both kids and beginner adults.



Be sure to book lessons in advance if you're looking to travel during the winter peak.

Falls Creek, Victoria

Now let's cross the border into Victoria to explore some of the garden state's most picturesque and still undeniably gnarly snowfields.



For many ski enthusiasts travelling from interstate, Falls Creek is likely to be one of your first stops when entering Victoria.



Located in the state's Alpine National Park, Falls Creek attracts thousands of visitors every winter season, and oftentimes it's not just for the opportunity to go skiing.



This region also happens to be the central hub of the Alpine National Parklands, so there are dozens of scenic alpine hiking trails to follow, some of which lead to breathtaking views and pristine mountain waterfalls.



And of course, plenty of snowfall throughout the colder months makes Falls Creek a popular skiing destination both for Victorians as well as for ski lovers all across the country.



Although the winter school holidays are considered to be the peak travel season for Falls Creek, you can actually find plenty to see and do in the area year-round, so don't be afraid to explore this particular destination during the off season.

Mount Buller, Victoria

Known for being one of the more accessible snowfields to Melburnians (thanks in part to the region's comparative proximity to the city itself), Mount Buller is a highly popular winter travel destination in Victoria.



In fact, many Victorians likely have their own fond childhood memories of enjoying family trips to the mountain's icy slopes.



This particular snowfield and accompanying alpine village is also steeped in history.



Not only was Mount Buller one of the first fully established snow resorts in Australia, but this region was also one of the sites used to film the 1982 film "The Man From Snowy River", based on the poem by Banjo Paterson.



Mount Buller has also been developed for summer activities, meaning that you and your family can enjoy all that this region has to offer even without any winter snowfall.



During the warmer summer months, families can enjoy playing tennis, going horseback riding, or even going abseiling or rock climbing in this mountainous region.

Wanaka, New Zealand

And now for a tiny change of pace. And by tiny, I mean we're moving to a different island entirely.



Yes, we're going across the Pacific Ocean to one of the Southern Hemisphere's most popular skiing destinations: Wanaka, New Zealand.



Located in the heart of New Zealand's South Island, Wanaka is renowned for its wide open slopes and selection of top tier ski resorts.



Wanaka is also located just to the south of both Lake Wanaka and Lake Hawea, two large freshwater bodies that are surrounded by picture-perfect campgrounds and plenty of fishing and boating spots.



After days of fun on the slopes, you can take up some watersports or just generally go wandering through this breathtaking region. Believe us, there are far worse places to get lost.



And for those looking to explore even more of New Zealand's own skiing scene, Queenstown - another great ski destination - is just over an hour's drive from Wanaka itself.



So you could explore both regions in the one trip and sample a wider selection of South Island's expansive slopes.



Did any of these snowy destinations pique your interest?



Then now's the time to start mapping out your winter ski trip itinerary.

