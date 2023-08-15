Venues across the Illawarra are preparing for hoards of football fans on Wednesday night, as the Matilda's make history for Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.
Australia will take on England in their first semi-final ever, with venues scrambling to accommodate the masses on August 16.
David Lynch from Coledale RSL said Saturday's match against France was nothing like anything had seen before, with around 270 people packing the club on Lawrence Hargrave Drive.
"We've got about 240 booked already tomorrow, so now we've just hired another screen to go outside so people can watch out there as well," he said.
The club will also have two food trucks so fans won't go hungry. Patrons sitting outside are encouraged to bring a chair.
Jamberoo Pub is also expecting another full house Wednesday night, with plenty of support from the locals including the Jamberoo Football Club.
"The atmosphere [on Saturday] was unbelievable - knife edge, nail biting, all of the above - for that penalty shootout at the end," co-owner Cheryl Warren said.
"It's such an inspiration particularly females, but I think it's an inspiration to all younger people playing the game."
Soccer (or Football as many like to call it) is close to the Warren family's hearts, with late relative John Warren a former Socceroo Captain.
"He was an advocate for women's football very much," Cheryl said.
"He would be so happy as well, and wishing them all the best and knowing they can go all the way."
Meantime, operations manager of Woonona/Bulli RSL is expecting hundreds to pack his club, following the "mayhem" of last Saturday's quarter-final.
Matildas games will be shown on Channel Seven, Seven Mate and Seven Plus. All other games will be shown on Optus, which requires a subscription.
Australia face England in a semi-final match at Sydney's Stadium Australia, with kick-off at 8pm. The winner will go on to play the victor of Spain v Sweden match, which is being played in Auckland on Tuesday night.
Here are some of the Illawarra venues showing Wednesday night's match on big screens:
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.