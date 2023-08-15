It started as a zoo, the dream of Australia's most-loved wildlife legend, Steve Irwin. Then there was overnight accommodation. Now Australia Zoo has morphed into a wedding venue.
Back in June 2023, The Crocodile Hunter Lodge, surrounded by wilderness and native fauna in the Sunshine Coast hinterland, opened.
Now the Steve Irwin-inspired business has opened Ironbark Paddock - a place where couples can exchange their vows amid sprawling landscapes, lush wilderness with wildlife as witnesses.
Luke Reavley, Australia Zoo and The Crocodile Hunter Lodge's general manager, wed his partner Mitch New at Ironbark Paddock, and was thrilled to celebrate in this picturesque space with his loved ones.
"As the first couple to get married at Ironbark Paddock, we were delighted to begin the next chapter of our lives in this beautiful space with our loved ones, while being surrounded by pristine views of the natural environment," Mr Reavley said.
"We're proud to have built this incredible venue at The Crocodile Hunter Lodge, and can't wait to see more couples tie the knot at a magical spot like Ironbark Paddock."
The wedding packages at Ironbark Paddock feature optional upgrades such as animal experiences, wedding favours and an extraordinary stay at The Crocodile Hunter Lodge.
A stay at the lodge offers more than accommodation, with exciting inclusions such as unlimited entry to Australia Zoo, exclusive access to the infinity pool, daily breakfast at Warrior Restaurant & Bar, and a self-guided tour of the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.