Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Don't just visit Australia Zoo, spend a night in Steve Irwin-inspired cabins, then get hitched

By Newsroom
Updated August 15 2023 - 11:48am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It started as a zoo, the dream of Australia's most-loved wildlife legend, Steve Irwin. Then there was overnight accommodation. Now Australia Zoo has morphed into a wedding venue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.