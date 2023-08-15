Whilst all the eyes of the world are on the current Matildas team, there have been plenty that have come before them that have paved the way for them to succeed.
The FIFA Women's World Cup is not over yet the fallout from the tournament is set to be astronomical.
The Matildas of yesteryear have been brought to tears over the performances of Tony Gustavsson's team. Chloe Logarzo - who missed out on selection for the tournament - was in tears on Optus Sport's coverage of the 4-0 win against Canada and after the dramatic 7-6 penalty shoot-out win against France in the quarters.
And then on the flip side, the current group are inspiring a new generation of female athletes. Shellharbour's Jynaya and Indiana Dos Santos are set to become Matildas stars of the future, as is Wombarra teen Sofia Fante.
Will they be the players to replace Katrina Gorry, Caitlin Foord and Mackenzie Arnold in the future?
The Matildas' results means everything to an array of past, present and future players. So what are their thoughts?
Players like former Matildas' captain Julie Dolan never would have dreamt of what she is now witnessing with the current crop of players at the World Cup.
Matildas of the past like Dolan paved the way for the players to be able to have ample opportunity to play for some of the biggest clubs on the planet as well as being able to be a serious World Cup contender.
Dolan truly played for the love of the game and the trailblazer said what was happening was beyond her wildest dreams in her lifetime.
"It means so much to me and every pioneering player that has come before," she said.
"The transformation, the exponential growth is just difficult to believe and it's quite surreal. So it's everything that we wanted to see and it's everything that we've dreamed of. It's finally here.
The current Stingrays captain was involved with the Matildas in a more recent era than Dolan however the former Young Matilda was again part of a group which paved the way for the current era.
She was recently named in a group of 42 recognised by Football Australia as representative players that were never actually named as Matildas.
The NPL NSW star said that she was so glad that all the hard work of players of years gone by was now paying dividends.
"Early on in my career no [I didn't think it would get this big]," she said.
"You never thought you would make a living out of it was just for the fun and enjoyment. In the early years no way, but gradually you can see in other sporting codes like cricket has boomed and in the past few years they have had the potential to grow.
"The talent was there and obviously the participation levels have increased. I could see it but earlier on definitely not.
"It means a lot. It's well deserved to finally get the recognition that they deserve. It's just unbelievable to see the amount of support they're getting now.
"The excitement of each game and not just the Maitldas but football in general in female sport is right behind it. It's finally getting the recognition of what they deserve.
"It's only going to get bigger worldwide. This World Cup and the next World Cup we've got a great squad. This is our big chance to win it," the Stingrays striker said.
The Dos Santos sisters had their breakout year in the A-League Women's for Sydney FC, and both have made appearances for the Young Matildas.
With both surely bound for senior Matildas representation, they have been simply blown away by what they've witnessed.
"It's a real inspiration to see how far you can get just from playing in the A-League, like these girls, there's heaps of girls in the A-League that are in the Matildas," Indiana said.
"It's a massive inspiration. It makes you want to work hard to give yourself the best opportunity possible to make it.
"I want to work hard to get into the starting 11 for Sydney FC and one day play overseas for a club like Barcelona."
Jynaya added it was even more special that it was happening in Australia.
"It's pretty special to see the pathways are there for us to also become Matildas," Jynaya said.
"Most of those girls have gone through the Junior and Young Matildas as well, so it's pretty inspirational to see that.
"They're on the world stage now competing against the best countries in the world and like beating them as well. And it's all happening here in our own backyard."
Like the rest of the country, Wombarra teen Sofia Fante can't help but be inspired by the Matildas.
The Junior Matildas goalkeeper has especially enjoyed watching Mackenzie Arnold in action.
The Bulli High School student has even gone up to Sydney to watch the Matildas as well as other football nations play in the World Cup.
"It's unbelievable. To have the World Cup here in our own backyard is something special.
"It's fantastic to see so much support for women's football and the Matildas. It's all everyone is talking about.
"Obviously being a keeper myself I love seeing how well Mackenzie Arnold is playing.
"I'd love to one day be in a similar position. I'd love to play for the Matildas one day.
"Seeing fellow Illawarra Stingrays players Caitlin Foord and Mary Fowler star for the Matildas also shows me that we not only have great players here in the Illawarra but we can reach the highest levels in football.
"It's been such a great World Cup, especially seeing the Matildas do so well."
