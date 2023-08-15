The search for a missing 71-year-old man thought to be swept off rocks in the Royal National Park has been scaled back.
NSW Police has declined to release the man's name, but confirmed he is from Dundas in Sydney's west and was last seen on Friday, August 11.
"The larger multi-agency search has concluded. Local police and water police will continue to search the area," a NSW Police spokesman said on Tuesday.
"The search area will remain around the Royal National Park and surrounding areas."
When the man didn't return home the day after his fishing trip, his family went searching for him. His car was found in a carpark off Sir Bertram Stevens Drive, but there was no sign of the man.
A land and air search involving police, lifesavers, SES and Marine Rescue NSW failed to find him.
The man may have been intending to fish at Eagle Rock in the Royal National Park, between Wattamolla and Garie beaches.
"Police and family hold serious concerns for the man's welfare as his suffers from a medical condition that requires attention," officers said.
The man is described as Asian in appearance, 178cm tall, medium build, greying (salt and pepper) hair, last seen wearing black track pants and a black parka jacket.
It is not known if he was wearing a lifejacket.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.