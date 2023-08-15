Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Search scaled back for missing fisherman at Eagle Rock, Royal National Park

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 15 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo of a police boat. Picture by NSW Police
File photo of a police boat. Picture by NSW Police

The search for a missing 71-year-old man thought to be swept off rocks in the Royal National Park has been scaled back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.