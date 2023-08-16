Former Illawarra resident Stacey McIlrath knows what it's like to do it really tough.
That is why when she realised she and her family were not going to be able to make use of the Taronga Zoo tickets they had bought, she decided to give them away to brighten someone else's day.
"It's my way of giving back to someone who's doing it tough, like I was back in the day," Ms McIlrath said.
Ms McIlrath, 28, now lives in Queensland, where she is thriving - raising her two children, studying beauty therapy and advocating for victim-survivors of child sexual abuse.
But she's had a long road to this point.
Harrowing childhood trauma resulted in Ms McIlrath turning to drugs to numb the pain, and eventually she and her then one-year-old son became homeless.
She turned to the Salvation Army, which gave her emergency accommodation and got her involved in courses that put her life back on track.
Eventually she moved into transitional housing in Warrawong provided by BaptistCare, and several years ago moved up to Queensland.
Raised in the Oak Flats and Albion Park Rail area, Ms McIlrath said a lot of people in the Illawarra got her to where she was now, and she wanted to give back to the community of her hometown.
She posted in a local Facebook group, asking people to nominate themselves or someone worthy of the tickets.
Ms McIlrath received numerous responses from people asking for themselves or a loved one to be considered - and many commending her for the kind gesture.
She chose the lucky recipient at random by pulling their name from a hat, and it was a person Ms McIlrath said she felt was really deserving.
It is not the first time she has given like this - a couple of years ago, unable to make a planned trip to Movie World, she gave away those tickets, too.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
