Bartender Lucas Monteverde has a job, but continues to live out of a tent as he struggles to find a rental property that is within his price range in the Illawarra.
For hospitality workers like Mr Monteverde, very few rental properties across Australia are affordable, a new report from Anglicare Australia shows.
The organisation looked at the net weekly earnings for 16 occupations - from hospitality workers to paramedics - and compared them against almost 46,000 rental listings on one weekend in March.
Housing is considered unaffordable if it costs more than 30 per cent of a household budget.
Anglicare Australia found those worst-off were early childhood educators, hospitality workers and meat packers: just 0.9 per cent of properties available were affordable for them.
School teachers and firefighters had the greatest proportion of affordable rentals available, but that was still just 3.3 per cent and 3.2 per cent of listings, respectively.
Mr Monteverde, who works in Shell Cove, and his friend arrived in the Illawarra from South Australia earlier in August and have looked at "many properties" across the region, but only a handful have been affordable.
"It's been horrible," Mr Monteverde said of their housing search.
The few properties that were affordable, he said, had many applicants.
Mr Monteverde and his friend have applied for three to four properties, but are yet to hear back if they have been successful.
"So many essential industries are facing workforce shortages with workers unable to afford to stay or move to parts of the country where these shortages are at their worst. These numbers help explain why," Anglicare Australia executive director Kasy Chambers said.
"Virtually no part of Australia is affordable for aged care workers, early childhood educators, cleaners, nurses and many other essential workers we rely on. They cannot afford to live in their own communities."
Anglicare Australia also noted that Australia's vacancy rate is at a record low of 0.8 per cent.
A recent report from real estate analyst Suburbtrends showed the vacancy rate in the Wollongong area fell from 1.6 per cent in June to 1.1 per cent in July.
All parts of the Illawarra saw the vacancy rate drop over that month, and all sat below 2 per cent - a good balance for landlords and tenants is 3 per cent, while anything less signals high demand.
Anglicare Australia proposes solutions that include more social housing, tax reforms, increased renter protections, making secure, long-term leases a mainstream option, guaranteeing a living wage, and lifting wages in the care economy.
Anglicare Australia's annual Rental Affordability Snapshot, released in April, showed less than 1 per cent of rental properties in Australia were affordable for someone earning minimum wage working full-time, and affordability dropped for those receiving income assistance.
There were no affordable properties for job seekers or people on Youth Allowance.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
