Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Bowen outlines review of carbon tariffs to protect Illawarra steel

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 15 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Bowen said the mechanism would prevent jobs in cement and steelmaking going offshore.
Chris Bowen said the mechanism would prevent jobs in cement and steelmaking going offshore.

The federal government has begun to respond to calls from major manufacturers, including BlueScope, to protect local industries from cheaper, dirty imports, following the introduction of the Safeguard Mechanism.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.