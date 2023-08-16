'Little grubs' vandalising, stealing from Albion Park sporting clubs

Albion Park sporting clubs are being targeted by vandals, thieves and hoons, with the community left counting the cost.
Dark corners of Croome Road Sporting Complex, where there's not much lighting, are easy targets for criminal activity, the clubs say, as they face repeated attacks.
More than $6200 worth of bikes, two-way radios (used for safety during events) and a laptop were stolen from Southlake Illawarra BMX Club overnight on August 13-14.
"It's a fairly secure building, but they've grinded metal to get in ... they knew what they were doing, no one comes here with a grinder," club president Marcos Baez said.
It's not the first time the club has been targeted, with past break-ins and hoons driving cars onto the track and ripping chunks out of its surface.
Members have arrived at the complex to find burnt-out cars, timing system cables ripped out, and even a syringe in a pack outside the canteen.
Mr Baez said the club is forced to pay for replacement equipment and fix damage caused during the break-ins and vandalism.
He spent "a good 10 hours fixing" the track last time it was damaged.
"We buy all the equipment so parents don't have to buy a single piece," Mr Baez said.
Albion Park hockey fields are regularly targeted by drug users, vandals and thieves, with recently installed synthetic turf victim to an attack.
"We'd just put down a $1.2 million turf and that's what they tried to damage the other day," Croome Road Hockey Committee's Jenny Glovers said. "They put down a whole bucket of glue and then put extra turf on top."
The hockey community's so frustrated by constant vandalism and break-ins that they've stopped storing equipment in their club, and they're lobbying council for a $100,000 fence to protect the grounds.
"We are frustrated. We've put temporary fencing around our new grounds, but they've taken it apart to get into the fields," Ms Glovers said.
"It's not fair. They're little grubs and they don't have any respect."
On August 13, Mr Baez and IRC Off Road (Illawarra Radio Controlled Car Club) treasurer Darren Holbrow called police to the complex after drug or alcohol affected people started verbally abusing them.
The last break-in at IRC was three months ago when thieves took around $2000 worth of equipment.
"For a small club like ours, that's a lot. That'd be three or four race meetings to recover that money," Mr Holbrow said.
On August 12, someone drilled through a keyhole at IRC's club to gain entry, but nothing was taken.
"Even if they don't get into the shipping containers or club, they damage the track or damage the speakers, it's $50 each to replace them," Mr Holbrow said.
"It's very disheartening, a lot of people put a lot of time into these small clubs."
Southlakes Illawarra BMX Club is hosting the NSW BMX Championships from September 29 to October 1, but members are worried vandals may irreparably damage the track or facilities.
"There's a bit of concern at how far will this go as we're getting closer to the event," Mr Baez said.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
