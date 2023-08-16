Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Have Your Say

'Little grubs' vandalising, stealing from Albion Park sporting clubs

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 16 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southlake Illawarra BMX Club president Marcos Baez and IRC Off Road treasurer Darren Holbrow at Croome Road Sporting Complex. Picture by Robert Peet
Southlake Illawarra BMX Club president Marcos Baez and IRC Off Road treasurer Darren Holbrow at Croome Road Sporting Complex. Picture by Robert Peet

Albion Park sporting clubs are being targeted by vandals, thieves and hoons, with the community left counting the cost.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.