Starbucks return to the Illawarra is not just all about the beverages - there's jobs, too.
With the Warrawong store soon to join the dozens of Starbucks stores across the country, the multinational giant is now hiring part-time baristas.
According to its ad, the Bayview Centre store on Northcliffe Drive is "a fantastic opportunity to join an iconic global brand and elevate your career in hospitality".
Here's what else you'll need: a can-do attitude, an openness to getting the job done, a willingness to learn, plus "a genuine passion for creating memorable and unique moments of connections with customers".
Starbucks is one of the three fast food outlets involved in the redevelopment of the former Warrawong Bunnings site.
Once complete, the Bayview Centre will house a range of large format retailers as part of a homemaking centre.
