So much was cloudy in the aftermath of Grant Wilson's catastrophic bike fall, with his broken body struggling to find its next breath, and the dirt around him not yet settled.
But one thing was crystal clear: he was paralysed. He knew it the second his head hit the ground.
"If you can picture turning off a light switch and everything goes off, it was like that for my body. Someone had turned off the switch on my body," Mr Wilson, 41, told the Mercury.
"I had no perception of where my limbs were.
"I was absolutely terrified. I knew, lying there in the dirt, that this wasn't just something that was going to go away in six weeks - that now my life was going to look a whole lot different."
Mr Wilson, a pastor at a Baptist church in Kiama, was riding a mountain bike alongside his his wife and three children at Minnamurra Bike Skills Track on August 16, 2021, when he lost control on a wooden rollover apparatus and landed headfirst on a wooden ramp, breaking his neck at the C4 vertebrae.
Normally fit and very active - he once completed an ultra-marathon - he spent five months confined to a bed at Prince of Wales Hospital, where doctors diagnosed him as a C4 incomplete quadriplegic and told him he would never walk again.
A film by Mr Wilson, called I'm Not Finished Yet, has now been named a finalist in the Focus On Ability film festival. It charts his incredible effort to push his body to its rehabilitative limit.
In appealing for online votes for the work (voting opens on Wednesday, August 16) Mr Wilson says he hopes to show how support from family, friends and community can make all the difference during the recovery process.
While in hospital, he dedicated himself to re-learning life's most simple tasks, including brushing his teeth and going to the toilet.
Once he left hospital, he threw himself into a gruelling program of physical rehabilitation, much of it spent strapped into an exoskeleton, his weight harnessed to the roof, willing his body to take its first steps on a treadmill.
He emerged from sessions lasting 2-3 hours so physically and mentally exhausted, he could barely speak.
"I'd do three minutes on the treadmill, then have a three minute break, over a three-hour period. Persevering and doing things over and over and over again, no matter how boring it may seem, really changed the trajectory of my recovery."
"It's weird how the brain works. I had to think about those movements and think about activating my quadriceps at the right time, then my calf muscle, then flexing my foot at the right time to make sure it lands on the ground at the right time. It takes incredible brain power.
"I would lose the ability to hold a conversation in the car ride home with my support worker, because it was so mentally draining."
Mr Wilson can now stand up unaided and walk for a short while, with the help of crutches. The periods he spends upright might be brief, but they are everything.
"After being in a wheelchair and having to sit down all day, just the little joys of being able to give my friends and family a hug - to actually look people in the eye - is incredible," he said.
"It's those little things in life that I think we all take for granted. They're so unbelievably meaningful, particularly when they've all been stripped away."
