Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama pastor Grant Wilson's short film charts RoboFit quadriplegia rehabilitation journey

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated August 15 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 6:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grant Wilson, pictured at Minnamurra Headland on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, stands with the wheelchair he has been able to leave for short periods since recovering from his accident. Main picture: Sylvia Liber
Grant Wilson, pictured at Minnamurra Headland on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, stands with the wheelchair he has been able to leave for short periods since recovering from his accident. Main picture: Sylvia Liber

So much was cloudy in the aftermath of Grant Wilson's catastrophic bike fall, with his broken body struggling to find its next breath, and the dirt around him not yet settled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.