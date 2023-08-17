Police are investigating a badly bungled illegal dumping episode at Berkeley, where the litterbug took out a set of overhead power lines and left telltale personal documents as he fled from an irate onlooker.
A Berkeley Road resident caught the dumper in the act of unloading a tipper truck onto the roadside the morning of Tuesday August 15, 2023, and didn't take a backward step.
"I'm screaming at him, asking him what he's he's doing," the furious resident, who did not want to be publicly identified, told the Mercury.
"He drove off with his bin still up in the air and took all the power lines down with it.
"I've been without power since seven o'clock."
"The silly thing about it is that he's actually left his own details - this ding dong left his information in there."
The man said he was standing next to attending police when they plucked identifying documents from dumped pile, including a rates notice, paperwork form a local school, toll notices and driving infringements.
"Police are going to pass it on to the council. I'd imagine [Endeavour] Energy, who've got a mega, mega repair bill, are going to track him down as well."
A spokeswoman for Endeavour Energy confirmed a vehicle hit some low voltage power lines on the street about 7.50am Tuesday, cutting supply to five properties for about 90 minutes.
"I believe police are now investigating the incident," she said.
"If they identify that a negligent party damaged the network, we will then determine whether we pursue them for costs."
