Illegal dumper in tipper truck took out power lines on Berkeley Road

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated August 17 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 5:00pm
Household items allegedly left by an illegal dumper remain in a pile on Berkeley Road on Tuesday August 17, 2023. Picture: Robert Peet
Police are investigating a badly bungled illegal dumping episode at Berkeley, where the litterbug took out a set of overhead power lines and left telltale personal documents as he fled from an irate onlooker.

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

