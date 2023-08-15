It wasn't a good time to be living in Helensburgh - residents were dealing with the double whammy of running out of drinking water and battling bushfires.
The front page of the Mercury reported that the situation was so dire people were carting up water from nearby creeks.
Bulli Shire Councillor S Frew said it had barely rained since April and any water in residents' tanks "was practically unfit for human consumption".
"With the coming summer, the position in Helensburgh is terrible," Cr Frew said. "Our people will be burned out with bushfires or frozen out with disease."
Those bushfires had actually already arrived, with Cr Frew saying the local bushfire brigade captain had attended eight fires in the last month.
The council's solution was to send "a strongly worded telegram" to the Premier and the Water Board stating that the situation in Helensburgh was "deplorable".
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
