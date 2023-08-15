Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

National plan to help tackle Wollongong invasion of feral deer

By Tracey Ferrier
Updated August 15 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia has a narrow window to prevent a feral deer explosion that could cause the pest to invade most of the country and move in on capital cities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.