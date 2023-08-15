Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Bespoke Kids designs custom toys, T-shirt from Wollongong

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 15 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt and Elizabeth Kettley with some of the custom-designed T-shirts and toys in their store. Picture by Robert Peet
Matt and Elizabeth Kettley with some of the custom-designed T-shirts and toys in their store. Picture by Robert Peet

Sitting in the garage of Matt and Elizabeth Kettley is a large, purple and white, computerised cutting machine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.