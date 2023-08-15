Sitting in the garage of Matt and Elizabeth Kettley is a large, purple and white, computerised cutting machine.
Normally used in factories and warehouses, in this case, the machine is being used to build and design custom toys for kids in the Illawarra.
In July, Matt and Elizabeth opened the front door of Bespoke Kids, and now offer custom designed T-shirts and toys, built in house.
The idea was sparked during lockdown as the construction project manager and child care worker couple began looking for a way to improve their work-life balance.
Mr Kettley said the couple were inspired by the New York Converse store, where sneakerheads can custom design a shoe that fits them and matches their style.
"We looked at a couple of brands, ordered the clothes and decided to give it a go," Mr Kettley said.
As smaller boutiques are absorbed by large department stores and chains, Mrs Kettley said the aim was to give parents a place to find something unique.
"There's nothing like it around for kids' clothes," Mrs Kettley said. "You can't go into a kids boutique."
The pair acknowledge that customisable options are available online, but said offering the products in store was a significant point of difference.
"It takes about 10 minutes and we can go from a blank T-shirt to whatever they want."
Colours and designs are up to an individual's preference, and toys include ride-on bees and sharks as well as name sculptures.
Customers - and future wearers - are also invited into the small workshop behind the display room to see how the product is made. Buyers can also inspect first hand the quality of the garment or item, unlike online, with the business using T-shirts from AS Colour and sustainably sourced laminated plywood for the toys.
The store also stocks a range of non-custom products for kids, but both said that it was the custom items that were already drawing in customers from online and walking past the Market Street shopfront.
"Everyone wants something different," Mr Kettley said.
The latest request? Custom Matildas shirts ready for the next game on Wednesday.
