Shellharbour Deputy Mayor Kellie Marsh has said "a big no" to a wind farm off the city's coast.
But she hadn't thought about whether she'd use power generated from a wind farm located elsewhere off the coast.
On Monday, August 14, Federal Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen visited Port Kembla to announce a proposed Illawarra offshore wind zone.
The zone stretches from Wombarra to Gerringong and is between 10 and 30 kilometres offshore.
Community consultation on the proposal is open until October 16 with six information sessions to be held across the Illawarra.
But Cr Marsh has already come out saying she's not a fan of seeing a wind farm on the horizon at Shellharbour.
"You have to look at things based on their merits," Cr Marsh said.
"With the information - or lack of information - that's out there at the moment the answer for me is a big no.
"I do not support them, I do not want them and a lot of the community members I speak to are of the same opinion."
This is not a new stance from Cr Marsh. In 2012, the then mayor used her casting vote to oppose wind farms in the LGA - even before any were suggested.
"We don't want these metal monstrosities," Cr Marsh said at the time.
Earlier this year, after the state government declared the region a Renewable Energy Zone, she said her views on the subject had not changed.
"We don't have any enough research for me to know the environmental effects that these wind turbines are going to have on our beautiful coastline and environments," Cr Marsh said this week.
"I'm concerned for not only when they put them in but also years down the track when they start to degrade."
Kiama Council has already passed a motion opposing BlueFloat Energy plans for a farm off the coast. In June this year, it passed a second motion thanking the company for going away.
"Kiama council knocked it knock them back after the advocacy from their community," Cr Marsh said.
"The way I look at it if they're not good enough to go in Kiama, why Shellharbour? If Wollongong wants them, put them in Wollongong."
If they were to be set up off the coast, Cr Marsh couldn't say whether she would use the power they generated.
"I hadn't thought about it, to be quite honest with you," she said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.