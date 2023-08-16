A former Wollongong Private Hospital administration worker has admitted to using a doctor's name to forge pain medication scripts.
Laura Edwards pleaded guilty on Tuesday to having suspected stolen goods in her premises and two counts of uttering a prescription including a prohibited drug, after an application to have her case dealt with under mental health legislation failed.
The 43-year-old began working at a doctor's surgery in the hospital in June 2022. Her employment lasted just over one month.
In this time, Edwards accessed the doctor's prescription pad as well as patients' names and their Medicare numbers, which she later used to obtain prescriptions.
The doctor's surgery was contacted by a Wollongong Chemist in September 2022 advising it had received two scripts from Edwards, issued by the practice to a male patient for Oxycodone, an opioid used to relieve severe pain.
Due to concerns over the legitimacy of the scripts, the chemist did not issue the medication.
The surgery was contacted again in October 2022 by a Campbelltown chemist advising another script was issued by the practice to a female patient for zopiclone, a drug used to treat insomnia.
Police attended the surgery the next day and obtained a statement from the doctor, along with legitimate scripts for comparison to Edwards'.
Ofifcers also raided Edwards' Appin address and uncovered a blank prescription pad, two empty zoplicone boxes in the name of two patients, an empty box of Paloxin (anti-rheumatic drug) in the name of another patient and a prescription in the name of another patient.
Edwards will be sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on August 29.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
