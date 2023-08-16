Illawarra Mercury
Laura Edwards admits to forging scripts in name of Wollongong Private Hospital doctor

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 16 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 1:00pm
Laura Edwards departing Wollongong courthouse alongside her lawyer on August 16. Picture by ACM
Laura Edwards departing Wollongong courthouse alongside her lawyer on August 16. Picture by ACM

A former Wollongong Private Hospital administration worker has admitted to using a doctor's name to forge pain medication scripts.

