A woman's birthday celebrations turned sour after her brother repeatedly punched a man during a wild brawl that erupted inside a popular Crown Street nightclub.
Marley Damoiseaux, 20, faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to one count of affray.
He was joined by sister Montel Damoiseaux and her partner Jett Jack Monroe, who each face a charge of affray for their alleged involvement in the June 18 fracas. The pair are yet to enter formal pleas.
Tendered court documents stated Marley was walking near the upstairs bar of Mr Crown about midnight when an unknown male bumped into his partner.
Marley then pushed the man in the chest which sparked an argument between the pair. At this point, police will allege Monroe joined in and started to shove the male.
Marley attacked the man with "a flurry of punches for about 20 seconds", as Montel also allegedly came over and hit the man.
A male security guard approached to break up the fight however Montel allegedly hit him with a large strobe light. Police claim the guard dragged Montel towards the exit however she fell to the ground due to physically resisting.
Marley then launched himself at the guard and shoved him in the chest. He then saw another unknown male speaking with his partner and punched him in the face.
Police drove past the venue about 12.05am and saw a shirtless, agitated Marley standing with a group who were having a heated argument with security.
Montel allegedly told police she was assaulted by security and wanted an investigation into the matter.
Police reviewed CCTV footage on June 21 and subsequently charged the trio. They will each return to court on September 5.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
