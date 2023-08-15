Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Marley Damoiseaux pleads guilty to Mr Crown nightclub affray

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 15 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marley Damoiseaux (pictured outside Wollongong courthouse) pleaded guilty to an affray that happened at Mr Crown on June 18. Picture by Robert Peet, inset by Grace Crivellaro
Marley Damoiseaux (pictured outside Wollongong courthouse) pleaded guilty to an affray that happened at Mr Crown on June 18. Picture by Robert Peet, inset by Grace Crivellaro

A woman's birthday celebrations turned sour after her brother repeatedly punched a man during a wild brawl that erupted inside a popular Crown Street nightclub.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.