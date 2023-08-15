There's a nervous energy in the air as Australia prepares for the Women's World Cup semi-final.
Our bars and clubs are expecting their biggest-ever mid-week trading, and there's no doubt workplaces, schools, and living rooms will be lined with green and gold as the nation gets behind the Matildas.
But Wollongong is a multi-cultural city where the 2021 ABS stats show 35.8 per cent have an English ancestry compared to 34.7 per cent Australian and 3.7 per cent of people living in the city were born in England.
Without a doubt, there will be split households, friendship groups and families when Australia plays England tonight.
The Amadio family in Towradgi are feeling the pressure of having a family with roots in both countries. Mum Emily is from England, and dad Steve was born in Australia. Only one of their four children will be gunning for Australia.
Most of the Thirroul-based Foxall family will be supporting Australia but dad, Adam, who moved to Australia 14-years-ago will be backing his home country.
Both families have said that whatever team wins, the World Cup experience has brought the family together around the game.
Tonight punters of all backgrounds will catch up with friends over a drink as they wait for the Matildas to take to the field.
And that's what this is all about. Sport brings people together to create a sense of belonging and pride, no matter who wins.
