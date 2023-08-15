Clark sought Frazier counsel before inking Hawks deal

Illawarra did its fair share of homework on new import Gary Clark, but the 28-year-old did some due diligence of his own before heading to Wollongong, and he leant on a former Hawk to do it.
A veteran of 170 NBA games across five franchises, Clark's start in the top league came at Houston where he built a tight friendship with Rockets teammate Michael Frazier II.
Frazier's time in Hawks garb proved all-too brief last season, with a fractured forearm keeping the athletic swingman to just eight games in Wollongong.
It was a bitter blow for club and player, but it still topped a famously tumultuous time for Frazier in Perth a season earlier, where he spent an entire season with the axe hanging over him and training alongside his looming replacement John Brown III.
That experience dictates Frazier won't provide any endorsements lightly, but he was unequivocal when Clark picked up the phone.
"Coach Jacob (Jackomas) had reached out to me, JT (assistant coach Justin Tatum) reached out to me but my agent said Mike Frazier had played here and we're good buddies from Houston," Clark said.
"I called him and asked him about it. We spent a lot of time together in Houston, he's a guy where we can bounce things off each other.
"You've got to lean on your guys that have played and been in the fire. A guy like Mike's been in those fires, he's been done wrong, I've seen it. I've been done wrong, he's seen it.
"When he gave me the rundown, he said 'you're going to love it, everything about it. It's run just like an NBA team, the treatment is great, the staff's amazing'.
"He said 'you can't ask for a better situation'. I trust his word, he's one of my good friends and we've been in some of those fires together. It was a no-brainer once I spoke with him."
Given his years spent on the fringe of the NBA, there were no shortage of options for the former AAC Conference Player of the Year.
It makes bringing him to Wollongong a major coup for the Hawks and coach Jacob Jackomas, with Clark saying it was a major decision at a key point of his career.
"Last year was kind of 'let's try the NBA one more time' and I kept hearing some EuroLeague teams reaching out through the season, but nothing was exciting for me," Clark said.
"Coming out of the fires of the NBA and G league, the money is what a lot of guys go chase and then they're miserable for another year. Then they go do it again and they're miserable again.
"It becomes such a survival of the fittest and it becomes just a nasty industry. After a while it's just 'hey we want you, sign this line', but the Hawks actually did their homework.
"I knew if I wanted to go away from my family, I wanted to wake up in a situation where they want me and they've done enough homework to recruit me.
"Multiple people reached out to me and it felt almost like college recruiting again. It made me feel like they actually desired to have me a part of what they're doing."
Adding the athletic four-man alongside returning stars Tyler Harvey and Justin Robinson could put the most potent import trio in the league at the fingertips of Jackomas this season.
While he admittedly feels like he's "in the matrix" after walking off a plane into his first practices, Clark's confident he's the perfect fit for Jackomas' system.
"We just spoke about being able to spread the floor, being a leader and being able to be diverse the sense that guys have got close to me and I'm able to get to the basket, facilitate, and just kind of be a Swiss army knife for him," Clark said.
"Being here, I'm just a selfless guy so a lot of times [Jackomas] is probably going to be yelling at me to shoot the ball more. We're still trying to figure each other out and in preseason that's what you do.
"In two days of practice, I think they're seeing a little bit of what I can really do because I was in such a [small] box within the NBA role, as well as my G League role.
"I couldn't have felt more welcome in all of my years of playing basketball with a really good group of guys that are just hungry and just ready to make some noise this year."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
