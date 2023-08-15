Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Staff sought for Women's Trauma Recovery Centre in Illawarra

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
August 15 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra Women's Health Centre executive director Sally Stevenson and Women's Trauma Recovery Centre director for lived expertise, government relations and advocacy, Lula Dembele, in January 2023. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Illawarra Women's Health Centre executive director Sally Stevenson and Women's Trauma Recovery Centre director for lived expertise, government relations and advocacy, Lula Dembele, in January 2023. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

People who want to work at the Australian-first Women's Trauma Recovery Centre are asked to signal their interest, as the organisation leading the project looks ahead to recruitment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.