Armed police swarm as Dapto street shut off for the second time in a week

Three carloads of specialist tactical police have been called to a suburban street in Dapto during an unfolding police operation.
Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to Gloucester Crescent around 1pm on Tuesday, August 15, in what is understood to be a mental health incident.
The street has been cordoned off, with at least 10 police cars, three ambulances and a fire truck on scene.
Police have spoken to staff at a nearby childcare centre, Thriving Darlings, and advised that children can safely remain in the outdoors play area.
Only last week, emergency services were called to the same Dapto street after a triple-0 call. A five-hour siege ended without injury.
More to come
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
