A Wongawilli development has picked up a statewide gong.
The 400 home Vista Park won the Excellence in Regional Development category at the Urban Development Industry Association (UDIA) awards in August.
The judges noted Vista Park's innovative design, sustainability features, dedication to community and popularity with buyers.
"Vista Park is an excellence example of residential development that is carefully designed to fit into its context of farmland, creek corridor and the foothills of the Illawarra Escarpment," the judges noted.
The project was also a finalist in the residential subdivision category.
"Vista Park is a community that we at Sheargold are immensely proud of," managing director Michael Sheargold said.
"It encapsulates our ethos towards property development and to be recognised as a winner in the UDIA Awards for Excellence is a tremendous acknowledgement of years of dedicated effort from our team and the consultant team on the project. We also have to recognise and thank the residents who have shared the vision for Vista Park and made it such a great place to live."
It is the second year in a row that an Illawarra project has taken out the region development award, with The Waterfront, Shell Cove, recognised at the 2022 awards.
