A Canberra man has been charged after allegedly claiming to have explosives on board a Malaysia Airlines flight from Sydney on August 14.
The 45-year-old has been charged by the AFP with making a false statement about a threat to damage a division three aircraft and not complying with cabin crew's safety instructions.
The AFP allege the man became disruptive on the flight which left Sydney Airport about 1pm destined for Kuala Lumpar, but returned to Sydney at 3.45pm.
He was arrested by AFP officers and is expected to appear in court on August 15.
Once the plane returned to Sydney Airport passengers say it took three hours before the man was arrested and they were able to disembark.
The 194 passengers and five crew were evacuated from the A330 aircraft and taken to the terminal.
The AFP, which helped coordinate the operation on the tarmac, said it acted once it was safe to do so.
"The AFP will not divulge operational matters, however, an emergency response plan was enacted and an evacuation was initiated once it was deemed safe for passengers and crew," they said in a statement.
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the flight crew did a great job de-escalating the situation and responded to questions about how long it took for police to act.
"I think three hours is pretty good," she told 2GB on Tuesday.
"We can never presume anything and we you don't know whether this person was acting alone or he actually had other support on the plane or outside the plane so you can't presume anything.
"The protocol in Australia is to negotiate - we don't storm planes, this is not TV, it's not the movies and we want to protect the lives of all passengers."
Passenger Edo Kahn told Sydney radio 2GB the man started praying "really loudly" as the flight was taking off.
"People thought maybe he was just scared of flying initially but then it just sort of got worse as things progressed and the whole situation with him not letting go of his bag."
NSW Premier Chris Minns thanked police and other emergency services who responded to the incident.
"Overnight, the unthinkable happened at Sydney Airport with a bomb threat on board a returning plane," he said on Twitter.
"To the passengers on board the plane, no one can imagine the stress you were under but you showed unbelievable calm and courage.
"I want to thank everyone who did what needed to be done to resolve this situation peacefully."
With Australian Associated Press
