Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra man charged after disruptions grounded flight at Sydney Airport

Anna McGuinness
By Anna McGuinness
Updated August 15 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 3:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Canberra man has been charged after allegedly claiming to have explosives on board a Malaysia Airlines flight from Sydney on August 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna McGuinness

Anna McGuinness

Breaking News National Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.