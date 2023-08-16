Morgan Clarke and her housemate, fellow lifesaver Shannon Fox, were heading out to get burgers one night when they received an emergency call-out: a man was in the water 200 metres off Wollongong City Beach, screaming for help.
The rescue of that man is one in an impressive lifesaving career that stands out for Miss Clarke, who has won not one but two Rotary awards that recognise members of the NSW emergency services for their efforts.
She claimed the Surf Life Saving NSW award and Officer of the Year in a Volunteer Capacity for her work with two local clubs - Woonona and Wollongong City - as well as the Illawarra branch of Surf Life Saving NSW and the statewide organisation.
Miss Clarke said she was not expecting her name to be read out at the Rotary Districts of NSW Emergency Services Community Awards ceremony on Saturday, August 12, resigned to enjoying the event as a fun night out because of the impressive stories of her fellow finalists.
"Nonetheless it is an honour and I feel really grateful to be recognised for what I do," she said.
Miss Clarke is one of the first-ever female duty officers for SLS NSW Illawarra branch, SLS NSW's youth program coordinator, the outgoing president for Woonona SLSC, and a patrolling member and on the emergency call-out team for both Woonona and Wollongong City clubs.
The latter role for Wollongong City is why she was called out to assist the man struggling in the water that night, two seasons ago.
Miss Clarke and Miss Fox paddled out in the dark to rescue the stricken swimmer; Miss Clarke said she could not see the man but could hear him, and began telling him to keep calm and float on his back.
Then the light from the police on shore caught the man's nose, so she swam over to him, calmed him down and brought him safely to shore.
Miss Clarke joined Woonona SLSC at 16 - at the time her cousins were racing inflatable rescue boats (IRBs) and she thought it was cool.
But she soon discovered surf lifesaving was much more than simply being on the beach: there were competitions and leadership opportunities.
Miss Clarke has headed up Woonona SLSC as captain for five seasons but is now passing the baton to Thomas Joy for the upcoming summer.
"I just feel that I've done all I needed to do, and it needed fresh eyes," she said.
Miss Clarke is driven to .... youth involvement in surf lifesaving, explaining there is a drop-off in volunteers between the ages of 13 and 18.
She works at the state level and with local clubs to build youth capacity, emphasising surf lifesaving's ability to offer friendship, competition and leadership roles for young people.
Miss Clarke is also proud of being one of three female duty officers for SLS NSW Illawarra this upcoming season, although notes that female engagement in clubs needs further work.
As for the future, she sees herself continuing her involvement in surf lifesaving, particularly in trainer roles to boost members' skills and make patrols as strong as they can be.
"There's still a passion to keep the community safe," Miss Clarke said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
