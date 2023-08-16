Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong surf lifesaver Morgan Clarke wins Rotary award

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
August 16 2023 - 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lifesaver Morgan Clarke, who has won two Rotary awards for emergency services. Picture by Robert Peet
Lifesaver Morgan Clarke, who has won two Rotary awards for emergency services. Picture by Robert Peet

Morgan Clarke and her housemate, fellow lifesaver Shannon Fox, were heading out to get burgers one night when they received an emergency call-out: a man was in the water 200 metres off Wollongong City Beach, screaming for help.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.