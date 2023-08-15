Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Lomax returns for Dragons as Soward wields NRLW selection axe

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 15 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zac Lomax will return for the Dragons against the Storm on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr.
Zac Lomax will return for the Dragons against the Storm on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr.

Zac Lomax will return for the Dragons in Saturday's clash with Melbourne in Wollongong after missing last week's loss to Souths with an AC joint injury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.