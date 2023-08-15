Lomax returns for Dragons as Soward wields NRLW selection axe

Zac Lomax will return for the Dragons in Saturday's clash with Melbourne in Wollongong after missing last week's loss to Souths with an AC joint injury.
Lomax has arguably been the Dragons best player since being recalled from reserve grade by interim coach Ryan Carr in June, with his return a boost for his side ahead a clash with a Storm side in ominous form after handing Canberra a 48-2 shellacking last week.
Francis Molo also returns after suffering a head knock early on in the Dragons controversial loss to the Eels a fortnight ago, one that kept him out of the Rabbitohs clash.
Molo's return sees his brother Michael move to lock, with Ben Murdoch-Masila shifting back to the bench and Toby Couchman to 18th Man, with twin brother Ryan retained on the bench.
Max Feagai is also named on the extended bench having stood in for Lomax last week, while young gun Sione Finau is also included on the extended reserves list.
Dragons NRLW coach Jamie Soward has made a host of changes to his side for Saturday's showdown with the Tigers in response to a "soft" first half effort in what ultimately proved a game one-point defeat to the Raiders last week.
Having said he needed tom "pick the right people" to start the match in the aftermath, Soward's left Kaarla Cowan, Renee Targett, Maddison Weatherall and Roxy Murdoch out of the 17.
Sophie Clancy returns from a head knock at hooker, where she'll likely share dummy-half duties with bench spark plug Zali Hopkins, who's been retained in the No. 14.
Sarah Riordan has also kept her sport after debuting last week, with Cheynoah Amone and Ella Coster recalled on the bench. It's Soward's first team announcement since inking a two-year contract extension to oversee the joint-venture's full women's pathway as well as the NRLW side.
Centre Keele Browne said it's a welcome development as her side looks to bounce back from back to back defeats.
"We're all so stoked for Sowie," Browne said.
"He's worked really hard in this space and is a big part of this club, so for him to be involved with the female pathway for a further two years is huge. Hats off to him and all of us girls are really stoked for him."
Saturday's clash against the Tigers will also see the Dragons come up against former skipper and former NRLW foundation stone Kezie Apps for the first time.
Having previously plied her Harvey Norman Premiership trade with the Tigers alongside Apps, Browne is expecting a tough afternoon.
"It's also former club [for me], I played with them for Harvey Norman, so I actually do know a lot of their girls up there," Browne said.
"I'm excited, it'll be a good week. The Tigers have shown that they've, entered the competition pretty strong, but I don't think any team in this comp is unbeatable.
"The comp is really good and I think it'll be a good test, coming up against the Tigers. We go into every game with the intention of winning, obviously. It doesn't always go that way but any win's, a good win. That'll definitely be the end goal.
"It was a really poor first half from last week, I think we can all agree on that. It was tough going into the sheds knowing what we just put out, but I think it really showed coming out in that second half that the talent is there and what we're capable of.
"It's a shame that we didn't get to play two halves of that second half of footy, but that what a competition's for, just to build slowly on what you have."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
