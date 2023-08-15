Executive residence with a coastal flair

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 1
From the moment you walk through the front door you will feel right at home in this luxury appointed coastal residence.
Mattias Samuelsson selling director and agent at Ray White Helensburgh said, "This near new, split level home boasts the highest quality of finishes throughout."
The open plan design has a spacious airy feeling with high ceilings and large windows that attract vast light and provide great cross ventilation.
The designer kitchen is fitted with high-end appliances, breakfast bar and solid marble bench tops.
Featuring four very spacious bedrooms, the impressive main bedroom is an ideal parents retreat, set on its own level with an en suite, huge walk-in robe, private balcony overlooking the bush and space for a home office or sitting area.
There is a modern and stylish main bathroom with additional powder rooms on the ground and first floor.
Solid Blackbutt tongue and groove flooring feature in the main living while there is custom recycled hardwood joinery throughout. Stay comfortable all year-round with Actron 3 zone ducted air-conditioning.
The coastal theme home fits the location perfectly with some of the most stunning surfing beaches and best cafes the Illawarra coast has to offer only minutes drive away.
"It is perfectly positioned in a peaceful leafy street of Stanwell Tops with direct access to parklands at the rear via a gate in the back fence," Mattias said.
"It's an ideal setting for families. Located within a short commute to Stanwell Park Village, beach, park, cafes, shops and local primary schools.
"Embrace coastal living with swimming, fishing, bushwalking, hang gliding and picnics in popular parklands all available at your doorstep."
The home, set on 585 square metres (approximately) has R2 residential zoning and Torrens Title occupancy. It offers secure parking in a one and a half sized lock up garage with internal access.
Stunning street appeal with unique facade design including a selection of mixed claddings and hand selected recycled bricks.
This executive residence combines a stylish contemporary design with top of the range inclusions and has been finished with flawless execution.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
