Kiama residents won't get to vote for a cut in councillor numbers after a motion calling for a referendum was knocked back.
Cr Mark Croxford had put forward the motion, suggesting a cut to councillor numbers from nine to seven.
His original motion called on councillors to support the cuts, however his revised version simply called for a referendum to be held at the 2024 local government election.
If successful the change in councillor numbers would take place from the 2028 council election.
"I urge you all to see this is not a reduction but an evolution," Cr Croxford said.
"The world is changing and so are the demands of government. While nine voices can indeed offer diverse political perspectives, seven voices can offer clarity, focus and direction."
Cr Matt Brown seconded the motion but didn't agree with suggestions that a cut to councillor numbers would save a great deal of money.
"Personally I do not see the cost of councillors is a large cost to this community," Cr Brown said.
"We are basically paid a stipend to attend and it's predominantly a voluntary way of giving back to the community."
However, he saw merit in asking the public for their opinion on the matter.
"Every now again we should reassess where we are and we want to go," he said.
"By asking the community at the next election whether they would like to keep the current nine councillors or move to seven is a sensible way forward."
Cr Kathy Rice didn't have any concern from a political perspective as, on recent voting trends, she noted two of the seven councillors would still be Greens.
She noted that were the seven councillor rule in place at the last council elections, councillors Warren Steel and Stuart Larkins would have missed out.
"There's an interesting assumption in this motion that the efficiency and effectiveness of decision-making will be approved due to having less councillors," Cr Rice said.
"In my experience of boards and community committees a difference of two on the board will have less impact on efficiency and effectiveness than the group culture and processes will."
Cr Rice also said that with a likely increase in population coming, to base a councillor cut on the basis of representative ratios was premature.
"We have been primed to expect a lot more growth in the near future with much of it to be outside council's immediate control," Cr Rice said.
"Until we have more vision of how our community will be encouraged to grow over the next 10 years it is hard to argue there real benefits in reducing the number of councillors at this time."
Cr Croxford's call for a referendum on the subject was lost at Tuesday's Kiama Council meeting 4-3, with Cr Croxford, Cr Brown and Cr Steel voting in favour.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.