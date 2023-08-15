A 39-year-old man will front court after his alleged involvement in a fire that destroyed an Albion Park home.
Emergency services were called to Terry Street just before 11am on June 24 as flames were tearing through a heritage-listed house.
There was nobody home at the time and nobody was injured. The cause of the fire was listed as suspicious.
In July police released images of a man and a woman they wanted to speak to in relation to the fire. On August 14 officers released CCTV footage of a man and a woman in relation to the crime.
A day later, on August 15, police made their first arrest - the 39-year-old man outside a home in Unanderra.
The man was refused bail and will face Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, August 16 on a charge of damage property by fire/explosives.
Investigations into the fire continue under Strike Force Cuber, and police have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.