A recently released short film aims to set up success for an Illawarra production house aimed at fostering talented women in the movie industry.
The 30-minute drama, Finding Addison, was written and directed by Francisca Braithwaite and is in the running for Best Short Film at the 2024 AACTA Awards.
The film centers around adoption and is hoped to have as much success as her debut effort, Seven Stages, which enjoyed selection into 21 official film festivals globally and won 14 awards.
"The whole film is based on a true story ... of a beautiful friend of mine who found out that she was adopted in her late twenties, and went in search of her birth mother," said Braithwaite, who also stars as the main character.
"Through that process, her birth mother actually didn't want to meet with her and I [could see]the impact that that had on her."
The plot deals with "identity and forgiveness", she said, unplanned pregnancies, and the flow on effects of adoption.
"We don't really see that side of adoption, I guess of the side of like the trauma that people live through once they do find out they're adopted," Braithwaite said.
Already written is a full feature script for Finding Addison, with its pending success to be used as a "proof of concept" pitch to make it full-length.
Braithwaite runs her own production company Blue Sparrow, which mission is to bring to life diverse stories told by female filmmakers.
She also had award-winning Illawarra producer Nick Bolton and cinematographer Jess Milne.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
