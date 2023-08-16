Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong produced short film Finding Addison is in the running for Best Short Film at the 2024 AACTA Awards

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
August 16 2023 - 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A recently released short film aims to set up success for an Illawarra production house aimed at fostering talented women in the movie industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.