Caitlin Foord an example of Shellharbour's sporting success, says council

Updated August 16 2023 - 11:09am, first published 11:08am
Shellharbour City Council has paid tribute to the efforts of local product Caitlin Foord. Picture by Adam McLean
The success of Shellharbour product Caitlin Foord made the floor of Tuesday night's city council meeting.

