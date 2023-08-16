Caitlin Foord an example of Shellharbour's sporting success, says council

The success of Shellharbour product Caitlin Foord made the floor of Tuesday night's city council meeting.
The Matilidas' forward, who was born in the city, and her team-mates' efforts in the World Cup were praised by mayor Chris Homer.
"Caitlin and her team-mates put on an amazing job of skill, grit and determination last Saturday night," Cr Homer said.
"I think everyone in Shellharbour was glued to their screens watching that incredible penalty shootout. No doubt [tonight's] game will be just as thrilling. I know we're all wishing Caitlin and the Matildas all the very best."
Deputy Mayor Kellie Marsh noted the council's contribution to Foord's early years in football.
"Through the Shellharbour Sports Assistance Fund, which is the longest running sports fund from a council in NSW, we'd actually in assisted Caitlin on quite a few occasions financially," Cr Marsh said.
"She has won quite a few awards with the sports assistance fund.
"Not only do we all support her for the win but it's great that we've been there for the journey with her as well."
Cr Rob Petreski said Foord's achievements were another example of Shellharbour punching above its weight.
He also drew attention to the recent successes of other Shellharbour football teams.
"There are also two local achievements it happened over the weekend," Cr Petreski said.
"So we have one Premier League team in Shellharbour and it took out the whole Illawarra Premier League, which is a highly contested sport.
"Secondly I think we only have about two District League teams and one of them took it out and the other one I think is coming third at the moment which is the Oak Flats Falcons.
"Fantastic effort by both."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
