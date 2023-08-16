The wish for an express train to Sydney is nothing new.
Some Illawarra residents have wanted faster rail services for more than a century.
Way back in 1906, Kiama residents figured a faster train would be a good idea.
The Mercury carried a brief story about the efforts of the Kiama Tourist Association, where the issue of more and faster trains from the town was discussed at their most recent meeting.
"The question of securing a fast train to run, say, three times a week, stopping only at Kiama, Wollongong, Bulli and Sydney was discussed," the Illawarra Mercury reported.
However, the association didn't seem willing to act quickly.
Rather than get things moving by passing a motion at that meeting, it decided to put it off until the members next came together.
From the association's lack of speedy action, it seems safe to assume that the need for an express train from Kiama wasn't quite that urgent.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.