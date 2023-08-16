A West Wollongong couple continue to drive support for research into the incurable brain cancer that claimed their little girl's life, meeting with Health Minister Ryan Park to discuss what he can do to help.
Dr B.J. and Heather So's sweet, funny five-year-old daughter Emily died in May 2022 from diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, an aggressive and incurable brain cancer that forms in the part of the brain stem that controls vital bodily functions.
In honour of Emily's life, Dr So and a band of family and friends are doing the Ride for Em this October, cycling 500 kilometres from Mount Kosciuszko to Wollongong to raise money for a new clinical trial investigating the use of a particular therapy as a possible treatment for DIPG.
The Sos recently met with Mr Park so he could hear their story and discuss how he could support research into the incurable cancer.
Mr Park has promised to look into the matter and working with the So family to advance research into the disease.
"I was saddened and extremely moved by Emily's story and I commend the So family for their commitment to advocating for improving treatments for children with DIPG," Mr Park said.
"As a community, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to improve outcomes for children diagnosed with serious illnesses like DIPG."
Dr So said the attention their efforts had garnered and the support they had received made them feel much more meaningful.
"It's very encouraging, we're very happy people are willing to support us and this project," he said.
With about eight weeks to go until the big ride, Dr So said he was continuing with weekly training rides with progressively increasing difficulty.
The Ride for Em team has also just received custom-made jerseys, designed by member Mike Salaun, in Emily's favourite colours: yellow and grey.
Dr So and fellow Ride for Em cyclist Grant Mackay wore them on a recent training ride for the first time.
"It was very special being about to wear that," Dr So said.
So far this year's Ride for Em has garnered almost $24,000 in donations.
It is the second year for the event, which was founded in March 2022 by Emily's uncle, Matthew Barnes.
For more information or to donate, visit www.rideforem.org.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
