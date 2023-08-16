Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

West Wollongong parents B.J. and Heather So advance cancer cause

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 16 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr B.J. and Heather So with Health Minister and Keira MP Ryan Park. Picture from Ride for Em
Dr B.J. and Heather So with Health Minister and Keira MP Ryan Park. Picture from Ride for Em

A West Wollongong couple continue to drive support for research into the incurable brain cancer that claimed their little girl's life, meeting with Health Minister Ryan Park to discuss what he can do to help.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.