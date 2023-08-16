Illawarra Mercury
Bradley Kearns sentenced for Crown Street construction site break-in

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 16 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:30pm
Bradley Kearns was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday August 16. Picture from Facebook
Bradley Kearns was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday August 16. Picture from Facebook

A Bellambi man who broke into a high-rise Crown Street construction site and left his footprints and corrective service paperwork at the scene has been jailed for at least eight months.

