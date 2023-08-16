A Bellambi man who broke into a high-rise Crown Street construction site and left his footprints and corrective service paperwork at the scene has been jailed for at least eight months.
Bradley Kearns, 37, was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to break, enter and steal earlier this year.
The father-of-three was waiting for a bus on the rainy afternoon of March 20 when he decided to manoeuvre his way through temporary wire fencing of an apartment construction site on Crown Street.
Dozens of CCTV cameras caught him entering, then walking through multiple levels of the building, collecting various items as he moved through the high-rise complex.
Kearns was wearing distinctive shorts with a black and red lined pattern, cream work boots and a hi-vis shirt under his jacket, with his calf tattoo in clear sight.
Not only was his face caught on camera, Kearns - who was on an intensive correction order - also left behind his corrective service paperwork at the scene.
He was seen carrying a number of bags, including a yellow carry tool bag and a green enviro-bag, also nicking a pair of work boots along the way.
Kearns also attempted to make off with a large locked toolbox with about $15,000 worth of items inside - however it was too heavy and he only managed to move it.
The building site manager discovered the break-in when he arrived at work the following day. Police arrived shortly after and seized Kearns' paperwork he left on the site, also identifying him in the footage.
Construction was halted for one day until the toolbox was later found inside the building. Officers arrested Kearns at his Bellambi address, where he was wearing the same shorts on the day of the break-in.
He handed over two laptops and the tool bag, including other items like drill bits and an iPad.
Defence lawyer Laura Fennell told the court of Kearns' unfortunate background, in which he grew up around illicit drugs and has been in and out of custody.
Ms Fennell added the crime was opportunistic, however police prosecutor Sergeant Diggins argued there was some planning involved and pointed to Kearns' lengthy rap sheet.
Magistrate Claire Girotto sentenced Kearns to 18 months jail with a non-parole period of eight months, making him eligible for release in March 2024.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
