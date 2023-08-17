'Sick to my soul': Illawarra man pleads guilty to raping sister

An Illawarra "coward" has pleaded guilty to raping and sexually touching his sister.
The 36-year-old man, whose name is forbidden from publication, faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
Tendered court documents stated the man was aged between 12 to 13 when he began sexually touching his sister who is two years his junior.
The offender's assaults would involve digital penetration of the victim and forcing her to touch his penis, and would occur when their parents were out of the home.
The offender (aged 16 at the time) and his sister were staying in a motel in rural NSW in 2002 when he forced her to have oral sex.
The victim pushed her brother away as soon as it happened, however he said "just do it, just do it".
In 2013, the victim disclosed that she had been assaulted as a child to two relatives.
The man told his mother what he had done in 2016, saying "I did wrong by my sister and I shouldn't have done it ... I touched her inappropriately".
However four years on, the man sexually touched his sister again after a family function.
After the victim left and went to bed, she awoke to feeling someone behind her who was pressing his penis to her vagina.
It took her a few seconds to realise it wasn't her partner, and she got up and left the room.
She later sought help for her mental health and texted the offender: "I can't believe after what you did to me you went and drunk all weekend. It wasn't okay when I was younger and it (sic) not okay now."
"It was f---ed. I am sick to my soul," the man replied. "I'm a coward and I'll take the coward's way out."
He was arrested in July 2022 and on Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to sexual intercourse with a child aged between 10 and 16 and sexually touching a person without consent.
The man, who remains on bail, will receive his date for sentence at Wollongong District Court next month.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
