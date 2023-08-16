New Illawarra football initiative to drive forward women's game

As World Cup pandemonium continues to sweep across the nation, women's football in the Illawarra is set to receive a timely shot in the arm.
Football South Coast has launched a new community partnership with Wave FM. A special media event was held at Ian McLennan to promote the announcement on Wednesday, just hours before the Matildas started preparing for their Cup semi-final showdown with England.
As part of the new agreement, both parties have agreed to provide extra support and a special emphasis on supporting and empowering women's football in the region. This will start from the under-six Miniroos competition all the way up to the Illawarra Women's Premier League.
The partnership will also local boys and male players, providing an emphasis on:
"It's an exciting time for football with participation levels on the rise and the FIFA Women's World Cup in our backyard," FSC chief executive officer Ann-Marie Balliana said.
"To have Wave FM support grassroots football and recognise the benefit and reach of our sport in the region is fantastic."
Wave FM/ARN's NSW area lead general manager Gavin Flanagan agreed, saying "we are absolutely passionate about engaging with the local community at a grassroots level".
"Our new partnership with Football South Coast gives us an amazing opportunity to connect with more locals, and inspire them to participate in the world's biggest sport," he said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.