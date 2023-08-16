Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Former Shellharbour councillor Ann Harrison honoured by current council

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 16 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ann Harrison with husband Bob at the park named in their honour in 2013 ... councillors paid tribute to former alderman Mrs Harrison, who passed away last month. Picture by David Tease
Ann Harrison with husband Bob at the park named in their honour in 2013 ... councillors paid tribute to former alderman Mrs Harrison, who passed away last month. Picture by David Tease

Shellharbour councillors paid tribute to the "extraordinary" contribution made by trailblazer Ann Harrison at Tuesday night's council meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.