Shellharbour councillors paid tribute to the "extraordinary" contribution made by trailblazer Ann Harrison at Tuesday night's council meeting.
Mrs Harrison served two stints as an alderman - what councillors were once known as - from 1973 to 1977 and from 1980 to 1991.
She was the first female to be elected to what was then Shellharbour Municipal Council, serving at the same time as husband and mayor Bob Harrison.
She passed away at Wollongong Hospital on July 18 after suffering a stroke with COVID-19 complications.
"Together with Bob they were the first and longest serving husband and wife team in NSW local government, contributing much to the growth of Shellharbour for 35 years," Mayor Chris Homer said.
"In 2001 she was awarded the Centenary Medal, a medal which commemorated 100 years of Federation and acknowledges the challenges of the new century by recognising citizens and others who made a contribution to Australian society or government.
"She received this honour for her service to the community through local government and voluntary work with Meals on Wheels.
"Her contribution to the Shellharbour community throughout her life was nothing short of extraordinary."
Cr Moira Hamilton said Mrs Harrison was a good friend and remembered a time when she stayed overnight at the women's refuge at Warilla - "one of her great passions" - to get to know the women there.
"She was a trailblazer for her time," said Cr Rob Petreski, "and I think she led the way for women in local government and politics in general."
Cr Kellie Marsh attended Mrs Harrison's funeral, with Cr Hamilton, Cr Homer and Cr Maree Duffy-Moon.
"It was great to see people there from all sides of politics and it just showed the person that Ann was," Cr Marsh said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
