Dozens of dazzling dogs are expected to put their best paws forward for the Dogs in the Park Festival coming to Wollongong on September 3.
From 10am to 3pm MacCabe Park will be a flurry of fur and dogs and their owners will celebrate canines big and small at the free family-friendly event "Dogs Day Out".
There will be Flyball competitions and demonstrations, market stalls, a Fathers' Day barbecue and market stalls, coffee, charities, cutest puppy and fancy dress competitions, rescue organisations, Dachshsund races, plus a talent quest for dogs.
Co-organiser Brad Hanns has been helping run the events all over the state with his border collie therapy dog Shadow.
Mr Hanns said being Fathers' Day, there would also be a "dad and dog lookalike" competition.
Gates open 10am, free entry.
For more details, visit the event Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DogsintheparknswFestival.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.