Dogs Day Out festival set for Wollongong's MacCabe Park in September

By Desiree Savage
August 28 2023 - 7:00am
A Dogs Day Out festival is coming to MacCabe Park in Wollongong on September 3. The festival has been travelling around the state such as to Berry (pictured above). Pictures supplied
Dozens of dazzling dogs are expected to put their best paws forward for the Dogs in the Park Festival coming to Wollongong on September 3.

