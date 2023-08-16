A parolee accused of burning down a heritage-listed Albion Park house was allegedly heard in a tapped phone call worrying about images released by police in search of suspects.
"They're looking for me all over the whole news," Kiall Powell allegedly said to an unknown woman on August 12, the day after police released CCTV stills.
Powell, 38, sought his release at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
The Unanderra man is yet to enter a plea to damaging property by fire and causing over $15,000 worth in damage.
Police will allege Powell was caught on CCTV walking down the driveway of 87 Terry Street in the early hours of June 24, with a woman and a man with a prosthetic leg joining him a couple hours later.
The man with the prosthetic leg left about 9.30am and was allegedly seen putting something in the boot of a maroon Toyota Camry.
Powell and the woman allegedly left an hour later, with a plume of white smoke seen billowing from the back of the house on CCTV.
Police claim the smoke cloud darkened, prompting nearby construction workers to raise the two residents of the home, however they weren't there at the time.
Firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze which gutted the property. Police declared a crime scene.
The residents allegedly lost over $15,000 worth in belongings including furniture, a spa bath, and clothes.
Police tapped Powell's phone two days after the blaze, revealing an alleged text message he sent that read: "The c--- that ripped me, I burnt his house down".
Detectives released CCTV stills to the public to gather evidence in relation to the man with the prosthetic leg on July 26.
Powell was allegedly heard saying on a call to a woman two days later: "So it's only pictures of him, not me?"
On August 11, detectives released more images which allegedly depicted Powell.
"I got sent footaqe today of me leaving that house fire. The footage is not that great but. I will get out of that," Powell allegedly said to a woman that evening.
"There are photos of you on there as well," the woman allegedly said.
Powell was arrested on August 15 due to an alleged breach of bail for a separate matter.
Tendered court documents stated Powell was "eager" to participate in a police interview, in which he allegedly accepted the CCTV still "may" be him, and suggested the fire may have been caused by a cigarette he dropped.
Defence lawyer Sam Karnib argued for Powell's release, saying he had recently been diagnosed with lymph node cancer and needed to be at liberty for his first chemotherapy appointment in two weeks.
Mr Karnib also proposed full-time house arrest-style conditions Powell could abide by.
However police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver opposed bail, arguing the case against Powell was strong due to phone taps and CCTV.
Magistrate Michael O'Brien said Powell has a "very unenviable" criminal history and denied his release.
"He comes into contact with the criminal justice system on an almost-annual basis," the magistrate said.
Powell will return to court at a later date.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
