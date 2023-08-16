At one end of the performing spectrum there's debutant Harry Rintoul. At the other there's seasoned performer Arne Castle.
Together, and with a two dozen others they'll combine to as the boys' vocal ensemble to perform at the much-anticipated 20th anniversary Southern Stars spectacular.
Harry, from Wollongong Public School, "watched the dance last year and thought it'd be good fun to be part of it" this year.
"I don't go to dance lessons," the 10-year-old old explained, "but this is a fun experience - I like it a lot."
Thanks to the likes of Arne Castles, a Year 11 student, welcoming new performers into the fold is a feature of this year's performance.
The Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts student has featured in the ensemble for a number of years and will perform in 11 items this year.
"The one thing I'll say about the mentorship is that boy, do they have a lot of energy!
"The dance focus is fantastic and it's a lot of fun watching how it broadens the skills set of the young men," Arne said.
Longtime Southern Stars choreographer Craig Nhobbs said the ensemble will channel some classic boy band inspiration - One Direction.
"There's a hip hoppy, street funk influence," Mr Nhobbs said of the ensemble's Best Song Ever performance.
And what's even better than that, he said, is the new inclusive approach.
"Working with different performers with different skill sets is exciting," he said.
Rehearsals for the multi-school extravaganza to be held at the WIN Entertainment Centre on August 25 and 26 have ramped up as show week approaches.
Tickets for the shows on Friday, August 25 (10am school matinee and 7pm) and Saturday, August 26 (1pm and 7pm) are available from Ticketek.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
