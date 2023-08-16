Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Education

There's only One Direction the boys' ensemble could take for the 2023 Southern Stars spectacular

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated August 16 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At one end of the performing spectrum there's debutant Harry Rintoul. At the other there's seasoned performer Arne Castle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.