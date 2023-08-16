A night that had offered so much promise for Australia has ended in heart-break, with England blasting their way into the Women's World Cup final with a 3-1 win on Wednesday night.
In front of a rocking 75,000 fans at Stadium Australia, Ella Toone threatened to spoil the party when she rocketed home the Lionesses's first goal in the 37th minute to give them a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Fans right across the nation then sprung from their couches when inspirational Aussie skipper Sam Kerr fired in a cracking goal to equalise midway through the second stanza.
However, England were able to settle with Lauren Hemp sliding the ball past Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold in the 71st minute to retake the lead, before Alessia Russo's late goal rounded out the convincing win.
Australian Community Media photographers Adam McLean and Anna Warr were there to capture the action in Sydney on Wednesday night.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
