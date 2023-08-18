Paint the Gong REaD! program has been working hard to improve toddlers' literacy skills in the Illawarra, they celebrated their 10th year with a special storytime.
The national early literacy program promotes the importance of reading, talking, singing, and rhyming to a child from birth.
To celebrate 10 years of the program, children gathered at Warrawong Plaza for reading, music and craft activities.
It was a particularly good day for four-year-old Heath Bartkowiak, his favourite book The Very Hungry Caterpillar was one of the books chosen for story time.
"He had a blast, he wanted to stay till after it finished," Heath's mother Kristy said. "He did actually go back to the reading tent two or three times."
There are over 80 local groups across Australia that run the reading program to ensure children arrive at school with the literacy skills needed.
Mrs Bartkowiak's 18-month-old daughter Rose and four-year-old son Heath have participated in the Paint the Gong REaD! program multiple times.
She previously worked in early childhood and said all her children enjoy reading.
"I just think it's important to get them to read and not just reading but understanding," she said.
The mother-of-four said the program has also helped her children with socialising.
"Heath this morning he was a little bit shy when we first arrived, but soon after he spotted some familiar faces and just opened up... he wouldn't normally do that."
Seven school principals began the free program in the NSW central west town of Parkes in 1998. Wollongong joined the movement in 2013.
"We make sure that every craft and every activity we have can show the parents that these things can be done either for free or very low cost," Tracey Kirk-Downey, community development worker for children and families at Wollongong City Council, said.
"So, we don't run activities that parents could never replicate at home."
The BrightSpark mascot is the face of the reading program, and can be spotted at multiple events around the Illawarra with her trusty reading tent.
Mrs Kirk-Downey said there is a specific focus to visit areas where the council knows reading levels are poorer.
"We have got limited resources, so we put our energy into having Paint the Gong REaD at places where we know that the AEDC data is telling us that the children need the most help," Mrs Kirk-Downey said.
"Places like Warrawong, Berkeley, Bellambi, Cringila. They're the places you'll see us the most."
The Australian Early Development Census (AEDC) measures early childhood development at the time children start their first year of full-time school.
Nationally only 7.3 per cent of children are developmentally vulnerable in language and cognitive skills (school-based) but some suburbs in the Illawarra are almost 30 per cent, according to the 2021 census.
The skills include children's basic literacy, advanced literacy, basic numeracy, and interest in literacy, numeracy and memory.
Children in the lowest 10 per cent of results are categorised as "developmentally vulnerable", meaning they are facing some significant challenges in their development.
Suburbs in Wollongong where children are developmentally vulnerable include Bellambi (26.3 per cent of children), East Corrimal (20.6 per cent), Koonawarra (19.1 per cent) and Penrose and surrounds (26.9 per cent).
In Shellharbour, Warilla (21.6 per cent) and Lake Illawarra 27.3 per cent have the highest percentage of children developmentally vulnerable.
These suburbs have seen an almost double increase in children developmentally vulnerable in language and cognitive skills since 2015 (besides Penrose and surrounds which had a 5.5 per cent increase).
The results are based on 2713 children measured in Wollongong and Shellharbour.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
