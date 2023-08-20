This week, Corrimal mum Georgia Matts is heading up the coast in a campervan with her wife, baby boy and a couple of longboards.
It will be a case of life imitating art, after Georgia recently got her hands on the first copy of her new self-published children's book, Surf and Snore, about two mums and their boy setting out on an epic surfing road trip.
The picture book establishes Georgia as a triple threat, after she won a global award for her women's surf film Smile and Wave and became the first female photographer to have her work featured on the cover of Tracks surf magazine.
The new mum began working on the project earlier this year, after her wife, Kate, returned to work and it was Georgia's turn to start maternity leave from her job as a content producer.
In between parenting duties, she set herself the creative challenge of writing and illustrating a picture book that featured a family that looked like her own.
"I wanted it to be about our son, Finn, and I wanted it to be relatable to all different types of families," Georgia said.
"The road trip (we had planned) was our inspiration and then to make it a bit more fun and exciting, I added in some magical themes."
Surf and Snore - which is written in verse and features graphic-style illustrations - showcases the same famous surfing spots the family of three will stop at on their coastal road trip north this week: Crescent Head, Angourie, Snapper Rocks and Noosa.
"There's a lot of great memories made for a lot of people at those surfing locations," Georgia said.
After deciding to go down the self-publishing route, Georgia did some research before organising an ABN, buying a bar code, registering the title with the National Library of Australia and sending it to the printers.
"The book isn't about making a big profit," Georgia said.
"But there's been a few people reach out to me already saying they can't wait to read it, so I'm hoping it strikes a chord with some people.
"And hopefully we can get it into some schools because we went the right way about it."
The official book launch for Surf and Snore will take place at Reub Goldberg Brewing Machine in Tarrawanna on October 21 at 2pm.
The books will also be available online. Visit @geo.matts on Instagram for details.
