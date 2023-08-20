Illawarra Mercury
Georgia Matts to release new children's book Surf and Snore about camper van surf trip

By Tareyn Varley
Updated August 20 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 6:30pm
Kate and Georgia Matts with their baby boy, Finn. Picture by Sylvia Liber
This week, Corrimal mum Georgia Matts is heading up the coast in a campervan with her wife, baby boy and a couple of longboards.

