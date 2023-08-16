Illawarra Mercury
Wests prevail to keep Illawarra men's hockey finals dream alive

By Tony de Souza
August 17 2023 - 7:30am
Heath Ogilvie scored a consolation goal for University against Albion Park on Sunday. Picture by Robert Peet
Wests Illawarra have inched closer to the semi-finals of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league with an impressive 6-3 win over University in round 19 action at Unanderra last Sunday.

