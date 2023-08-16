Wests Illawarra have inched closer to the semi-finals of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league with an impressive 6-3 win over University in round 19 action at Unanderra last Sunday.
With league leaders Albion Park having the bye and two rounds left, the Red Devils are just three points behind and could challenge the Park for the minor premiership when the two teams meet this Sunday.
Wests coach David Rieck - just back from a long overseas holiday - was excited with the win, saying the team was possibly flat from the last few weeks playing weaker sides.
The team was missing captain Elliot Ashby, out due to a calf injury and playmaker James Ridell with a broken finger from the recent over-35s championships in Newcastle.
"We were down 3-0 after 25 minutes," Rieck said. "But the second half was a better intensity and linking coming through the middle."
The Students were three goals up in the first quarter, with Heath Ogilvie scoring two penalties and one from Kyle Fahey before Tom Miotto pulled one back for Wests from the penalty spot.
The Devils showed a tremendous comeback in the second half with a hat-trick from Tom Dolby, another penalty from Miotto and Jack Rowe who made it 6-3 just before the final whistle.
Meanwhile, Fairy Meadow sealed their spot for a minor semi-final with a 2-0 win over Dapto. Scott Crisafi scored both goals.
Meadow will face University this Sunday at UOW turf.
The Wests Illawarra women also triumphed over the Students 6-2 in round 20 of the women's competition last Saturday at Unanderra.
Wests coach Bianca Broadhurst was happy with the win, especially coming off the back of a 5-1 over the Students two weeks ago and giving them a clean sheet in the round game matches.
"As always against University, the game was more competitive than the score suggests," Broadhurst said.
"We always bring out the best in each other and this week was no different."
Piki McCreedy and Holly Hurford scored braces for Wests and single goals came via Zoe Morrell and Lisa Quinn.
Elsewhere, Meadow beat Railway Greys 6-1 and Avondale beat Figtree Unanderra 3-1.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.