Two Kiama properties south of Surf Beach could be demolished to make way for a four-storey apartment block.
However, Kiama Municipal Council will need to grant an exemption over height limits before approving it.
A development application has been lodged with the council for the 15-apartment complex spread across two residential blocks in Bourrool Street.
While south of Surf Beach itself it would face east over the Surf Beach Holiday Park, offering potential ocean views for the upper floors.
Each apartment will have three bedrooms and two levels of basement parking for 39 cars would be provided.
Three apartments will be on the lower ground floor, five on both the ground and first floors and two on the top level.
"The site is well located with regards to public open space and is within proximity to the Kiama town centre and Kiama train station," the statement of environmental effects said.
"The proposed development will provide for additional housing consistent with the evolving medium density environment in this well serviced location."
The application also noted that there are other multi-storey apartment developments nearby.
"The proposed development of the subject site to provide increased housing density in the form of a multi-storey residential flat building is consistent with the recently evolving nature of this residential area," the statement of environmental effects said.
The development is seeking an exemption from the 11-metre height restriction in the Kiama Local Environment Plan.
"The proposed residential flat building has a maximum height of approximately 13.25 metres," the variation request stated.
"This maximum height encroachment occurs at the northern corner of the awning attached to the external wall of Unit 202. The maximum encroachment above the height restriction is 2.25m which equates to a variation that of 20.45 per cent of the 11-metre development standard."
A traffic study that formed part of the application claimed the development would add nine vehicles to the morning peak and eight in the evening.
"The net additional vehicle trips associated with the proposed development is minimal, as such, the additional vehicle trips could not be expected to have any negative impact on the surrounding road network," the study claimed.
The development application is on public exhibition until August 21.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
