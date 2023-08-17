A teenager drowned at Fairy Meadow Beach while bravely trying to help save two men he saw struggling in the water.
Sixteen-year-old Ugo Franco, who had come to Wollongong from Italy just a year earlier, was on the sand at Fairy Meadow when British migrants John Hunneybell and John Holliday turned up with a borrowed homemade surfboard.
Neither were good swimmers but took to the water anyway. Holliday was some distance from the shore when a wave washed him off the board.
Hunneybell, also in the water, saw Holliday in trouble and swam to him.
The pair then found themselves caught in a rip and called out for help.
Bulli Surf Club junior Alfred Hosa was at the beach and heard their cries.
He stripped down to his swimming costume, picked up the pair's surfboard that had washed up, and rushed into the water.
Despite being a poor swimmer, Franco joined Hosa in the rescue effort but soon got into trouble himself.
Hosa made several trips to shore, bringing back both Holliday and Hunneybell. Then he made a third trip out to rescue the Franco, who had helped save the British pair.
"I got him on the surfboard and was coming in with him, when a wave washed us both off the board," Hosa later told an inquiry into the drowning.
"I did not see him again although I had a good look."
Members of the Fairy Meadow Surf Club were also involved in the rescue,
Albert Jolly attached himself to the line and reel, and swam more than 350 metres to rescue Franco. Tragically, the line had reached its full extent with Franco just metres away.
"He was still alive, waving his arms and moving about," Jolly said.
The rescuer was pulled in and made another attempt but was exhausted by the long swim. When he was pulled in the second time, Jolly collapsed on the sand.
Meanwhile, Hosa had jumped on a horse and ridden to the nearby North Wollongong Surf Club to raise the alarm.
A boat crew immediately rowed over, but it was too late - there was no sign of Franco.
Jolly told the Mercury his efforts were hamstrung by the fact the surf club's beachside building did not have space for lifesaving equipment.
Valuable time had been wasted by having to leave the beach and travel to get the gear.
"We have nowhere to store our equipment and have to leave it at houses or in sheds," Jolly told the Mercury.
"We could have rescued all three if the reel and line was handy. We have written dozens of times to the council but all it has given us is a blanket, first aid equipment and a shark outfit."
Surf club members searched the beach that night, and patrols by police over the following days could not find Franco's body.
At an inquiry into the tragedy held later that year, Magistrate WS Musgrave praised the brave Franco.
"We should pay tribute to a very gallant lad,' WS Musgrave said. "Apparently inexperienced in the surf, he did not hesitate to enter the water to assist in the rescue of others in difficulties.
"Had he lived I'm sure he would have made a worthy citizen of the country to which he had come to make his home."
Hosa was also deserving of "the highest praise" for saving several lives that afternoon.
"Hosa then rode to North Wollongong, raised the alarm and then assisted to row a surf boat to the scene," Magistrate Musgrave said.
"We can very well appreciate the fact that when the boat reached the beach, he stated he was exhausted."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
