Looking back: 'Gallant' teen drowned at Fairy Meadow Beach while trying to save others

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 17 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
Teenager Ugo Franco tragically drowned while trying to save others at Fairy Meadow Beach in 1952.
Looking back at August 18, 1952

A teenager drowned at Fairy Meadow Beach while bravely trying to help save two men he saw struggling in the water.

